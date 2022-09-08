Two more deaths recorded in Knowsley
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Knowsley.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Knowsley.
A total of 604 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 602 August 31.
They were among 26,398 deaths recorded across the North West.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Knowsley.
A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.