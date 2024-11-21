Life has drastically changed since the 1980s, back when neon clothing and legwarmers were all the rage and the idea of everyone having a touch screen, mobile telephone device would have been laughed at.

A difficult yet revolutionary decade for Liverpool, life in the city is almost unrecognisable with Ford Cortinas no longer common place on the roads and the weekly trip to the video store replaced by Netflix.

Many daily sights from the 1980s been consigned to history by technological advances, while others have simply fallen out of fashion. How many of these things do you remember from the 1980s, and what do you miss most about Liverpool life back then?

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

1 . Cars driving through Queen's Square bus station Queen's Square - then known as Hood Street Gyratory - was the busiest bus interchange in Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s, known colloquially as the "bubble bus stops". The road layout has now been modified to separate buses from other traffic and pedestrians, and the area is now known as Queen's Square. | Chris Palmer via Wiki CC

2 . Physical football match tickets While some clubs do still offer the option for physical tickets, the majority of match-goers opt for digital or mobile tickets. Season tickets are usually digital, with Liverpool FC no longer offering physical options. | johnson1975 via Ebay

3 . Smoking inside Back in the 80s, it was normal to see people smoking inside at work, pubs and restaurants. Smoking in enclosed public places and workplaces has been illegal in England since 2007. | Getty

4 . Paper maps Back in the day, paper maps were all people had to figure out where they going - whether that be road maps or public transport guides. | Luke David O'Rourke CC 2.0 License via Flickr