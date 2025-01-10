Liverpool was founded by King John in 1207 and originally consisted of just seven medieval streets. The city was even home to a grand castle, created in the 1230s to protect the King’s port. Located in what is now the city centre, the large structure was surrounded by a moat and stood until 1715, when its demolition was ordered.

Despite many changes to Liverpool over the centuries, there are still many fantastic historic buildings standing today, each offering a glimpse into what life used to be like many moons ago.

Dating back to the 14th century, part of the city’s oldest building is still available for the public to visit, as are many of the other beautiful structures in Liverpool. While some still look fabulous, having undergone preservation and restoration of their historic features, others have been partially demolished or left to decay.

Here we take a look at 15 of Liverpool’s oldest buildings which are still (at least in part) still standing today. From an old court house to a beautiful Tudor manor, each building is unique and tells a story of the city’s magnificent history.

1 . All Saints Church Childwall's All Saints' Church is a Grade I listed building and is the only medieval church remaining in Liverpool. The oldest section, the chancel, dates from the 14th century. The tower and spire were demolished and rebuilt in 1810–11. It is still an active Anglican parish church and stands next to the ‘Bloody Acre’ - a piece of land associated with elves, witches and druids. | Image: Google Street View

2 . Speke Hall Built in 1530, Speke Hall is a Grade I listed Tudor manor house, owned by the National Trust. It was built by the Norris family, who owned the beautiful property for many generations. The public are able to visit Speke Hall and its impressive grounds. | Image: mrallen/stock.adobe.com

3 . Croxteth Hall The beautiful Croxteth Hall was built in 1575, and additional wings have been added to it since. The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams which the public are able to visit. Formerly the home of the Earls of Sefton, inside the building, you step back in time as the house is frozen in the Edwardian age. It's also a popular location for TV and movie shoots, and they work closely with the Liverpool Film Office. | Image: Radarsmum67/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia

4 . Much Woolton Old School Much Woolton Old School is a Grade II* listed building in Woolton, which is believed to have been constructed in 1610. An inscription on the its exterior reads: "Oldest elementary school building in Lancashire." | Image: Turbo Guy/Wikimedia