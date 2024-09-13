Being a child in the 1990s or early noughties was pretty special, with some iconic toys and games hitting the shelves for the very first time.

For children, preparing for Christmas back then meant searching through the heavy Argos catalogue and ticking off the toys you needed to have or scouring the toy aisles in Woolworths to find things to add to your list for Father Christmas.

Soft toys like Beanie Babies and Cabbage Patch Dolls were must haves and trendy new electronic items such as the Tamagotchi and Furby caused stressed parents to stand in long queues or pay double the RRP to secure the perfect gift.

While some of the most popular toys of the 90s and noughties have now sadly disappeared off the market - unless you’re willing to pay thousands of pounds on eBay - others have stood the test of time and re-emerged as sought-after items for the kids of today.

We have compiled a retro gallery showing the items that would have definitely have been on many Christmas lists back then and will certainly make you feel nostalgic.

1 . Thunderbirds Tracy Island The Tracy Island playset was a must have toy in the early 1990s, after Thunderbirds was given it’s first major re-run on BBC2. Newer editions were also popular in the early 2000s. | Third party

2 . Betty Spaghetty Betty Spaghetty was a popular toy featuring rubbery hair that could be decorated and styled. The bendy toy had detachable arms and her outfits could be changed. | Phoenix Finds Treasures via Ebay

3 . Heelys Heelys, which are part shoe, part roller skate, allow wearers to walk normally or to roll using the wheels embedded in the sole. They were patented in 1999 and became a major sensation in the noughties. They are still available today. | Heelys Worldwide via Wikimedia

4 . Tamagotchi One of the biggest crazes of the 2000s, the Tamagotchi was released in 1996 and allows users to look after their very own digital pet. Gameplay involves feeding your pet, cleaning up its poo and giving it medicine. Many schools ended up banning the toy in the 2000s. Tamagotchis are still available today and have recently become popular again. | JPIMedia/Steve Ellis