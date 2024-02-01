Register
BREAKING

Liverpool then vs now: Fantastic comparison pictures show how much Lord Street has changed over 300 years

The street was created centuries ago and is still a bustling destination today.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT

Despite being less than 300 metres long, Lord Street is one of Liverpool city centre's busiest shopping streets, home to major retailers such as H&M and M&S, as well as cafes, restaurants and independents.

Laid down in the 1700s, Lord Street - named after Lord Molyneux - instantly became a major street, creating a pathway towards Castle Street and connecting to Paradise Street via a bridge.

Much of the street is unrecognisable due to destruction caused by the Blitz, but some major buildings, such as the old Arcade - once a popular shopping centre - are still in tact.

While the street continues to be a bustling destination offering easy connection to the likes of Whitechapel, James Street, North John Street, Paradise Street and Church Street, it has certainly changed.

Below are a number of comparison pictures showing Lord Street back in the day, and the Lord Street we know and love today.

The Don clothing store once stood on the corner of Paradise Street and Lord Street. It is now a McDonalds.

1. Liverpool Lord Street: Then vs now

The Don clothing store once stood on the corner of Paradise Street and Lord Street. It is now a McDonalds. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Google Street View

In the 1800s, people would window shop whilst wearing top hats and petticoats. Now, expect jeans and leggings.

2. Liverpool Lord Street: Then vs now

In the 1800s, people would window shop whilst wearing top hats and petticoats. Now, expect jeans and leggings. Photo: Robert Irving Barrow/David Dixon

Back in the 1900s, you could ride a tram through Lord Street. Now, the centre of the street features trees and benches.

3. Liverpool Lord Street: Then vs now

Back in the 1900s, you could ride a tram through Lord Street. Now, the centre of the street features trees and benches. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Emma Dukes

One of Liverpool's first tram cars heads down Lord Street in 1902 vs a deserted during the covid-19 lockdown.

4. Liverpool Lord Street: Then vs now

One of Liverpool's first tram cars heads down Lord Street in 1902 vs a deserted during the covid-19 lockdown. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lord Street