Despite being less than 300 metres long, Lord Street is one of Liverpool city centre's busiest shopping streets, home to major retailers such as H&M and M&S, as well as cafes, restaurants and independents.
Laid down in the 1700s, Lord Street - named after Lord Molyneux - instantly became a major street, creating a pathway towards Castle Street and connecting to Paradise Street via a bridge.
Much of the street is unrecognisable due to destruction caused by the Blitz, but some major buildings, such as the old Arcade - once a popular shopping centre - are still in tact.
While the street continues to be a bustling destination offering easy connection to the likes of Whitechapel, James Street, North John Street, Paradise Street and Church Street, it has certainly changed.
Below are a number of comparison pictures showing Lord Street back in the day, and the Lord Street we know and love today.