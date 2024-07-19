Liverpool’s worst litter hotspots revealed by local residents

As part of the approach by the local authority, an external company is to be brought on board to potentially dish out fines for those caught offending. The decision comes after residents’ satisfaction with street cleanliness dropped to 39% and the most flagrant offenders could face being slapped with a penalty of £1,000.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, said the issue of fly tipping and littering was one of the major issues he discussed with residents right across the city. He added: “All of us are sick and tired of a very small minority of people who don’t give a toss, causing real misery for everybody else.” But, which parts of Liverpool are the worst for litter? We asked local residents to let us know which areas they believe have a serious littering problem and received a high volume of responses. Take a look at the gallery below and see which parts of the city are blighted by rubbish.