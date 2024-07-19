Liverpool’s worst litter hotspots revealed by local residents

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 10:33 BST

We asked local residents to let us know which areas of Liverpool they believe have a serious littering problem.

Liverpool residents have revealed the worst parts of the city for litter, as the council prepares to crackdown on the city’s rubbish problem by creating a new taskforce to clean up the streets.

As part of the approach by the local authority, an external company is to be brought on board to potentially dish out fines for those caught offending. The decision comes after residents’ satisfaction with street cleanliness dropped to 39% and the most flagrant offenders could face being slapped with a penalty of £1,000.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, said the issue of fly tipping and littering was one of the major issues he discussed with residents right across the city. He added: “All of us are sick and tired of a very small minority of people who don’t give a toss, causing real misery for everybody else.” But, which parts of Liverpool are the worst for litter? We asked local residents to let us know which areas they believe have a serious littering problem and received a high volume of responses. Take a look at the gallery below and see which parts of the city are blighted by rubbish.

Toxteth's Princes Road was mentioned by residents as being blighted by litter, with much of the street and the derelict Welsh Presbyterian Church often covered in rubbish. One resident said: "I used to live on Princes Road and there were always crisp packets and bottles on the street. It was like people couldn't wait to find a bin."

This popular street in Wavertree, known for its retail and food venues, has been noted as one often covered with litter. A local resident said: "Smithdown area is pretty bad." Another added: "Top end of Smithdown is grim."

Some residents mentioned the busy area around Lime Street Station as often being affected by litter due to overflowing bins.

Several residents noted issues with litter in town, though some did praise the council's clean-up efforts after weekend nights out. One resident commented: "It depends where in city centre. Liverpool ONE I don't see a lot but that's privately owned therefore privately cleaned but other places in town you do, its just easy to forget specifics of where you think of litter."

