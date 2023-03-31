10 more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were 10 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,893 people had died in the area by March 16 – up from 1,883 on the week before.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They were among 29,319 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 30 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 186,971 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 16.