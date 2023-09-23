Liverpool is home to many pubs which have withstood the test of time, serving customers for many years. But, which pubs have been here the longest?
We all know that the city has some excellent pubs, serving locally brewed beers and providing service with a smile, and some of the most popular pubs in Liverpool have been around for over 200 years - with no signs of closing any time soon.
These are Liverpool’s oldest pubs, filled with history and even visited by some local legends.
1. Ye Hole in Ye Wall, 1726
Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, serving pints to the city since 1726. The hidden tavern is based on Hackins Hey Street and continues to thrive. Photo: Google Street View
2. Ye Cracke, 1825
Ye Cracke on Rice Street is a 19th-century pub, where John Lennon used to go when he was in art school nearby, even taking Cynthia, his first wife, there on their first date. Filled with Beatles memorabilia, it’s a pilgrimage for fans of the Fab Four as well as a watering hole popular with locals. It is said to have opened in 1825. Photo: Google Street View
3. Roscoe Head, 1830s
The Roscoe Head has appeared in every edition of the Camra Good Beer Guide and is named after historian William Roscoe. It opened in the 1830s. Photo: Google Street View
4. Lion Tavern, 1840
The Lion Tavern is a historic pub serving a range of cask ales and local spirits. It was named CAMRA’s Pub of Excellence in 2022 and opended in 1840. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia