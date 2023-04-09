📸 10 pictures of a sunny Easter weekend in Liverpool

Liverpool saw highs of 17 °C.

Liverpool has seen an Easter weekend filled with sunshine and warm weather, with highs of 17 °C.

As expected, people flocked to the city to enjoy the bank holiday weekend with beautiful views, a range of eateries and of course, plenty of places to enjoy a pint.

We were out and about across the weekend, to take snaps of the city as the sun began to shine and throughout the day.

Take a look at our gallery of Bold Street, the Baltic Triangle and the docks in the sunshine.

1 . Liverpool in the sunshine The waterfront on Saturday afternoon.

2 . Liverpool in the sunshine Blue skies by the museum.

3 . Liverpool in the sunshine The sun begins to shine on Bold Street.

4 . Liverpool in the sunshine Bold Street in the sun.