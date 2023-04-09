📸 10 pictures of a sunny Easter weekend in Liverpool
Liverpool saw highs of 17 °C.
Liverpool has seen an Easter weekend filled with sunshine and warm weather, with highs of 17 °C.
As expected, people flocked to the city to enjoy the bank holiday weekend with beautiful views, a range of eateries and of course, plenty of places to enjoy a pint.
We were out and about across the weekend, to take snaps of the city as the sun began to shine and throughout the day.
Take a look at our gallery of Bold Street, the Baltic Triangle and the docks in the sunshine.
