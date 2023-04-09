Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

📸 10 pictures of a sunny Easter weekend in Liverpool

Liverpool saw highs of 17 °C.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

Liverpool has seen an Easter weekend filled with sunshine and warm weather, with highs of 17 °C.

As expected, people flocked to the city to enjoy the bank holiday weekend with beautiful views, a range of eateries and of course, plenty of places to enjoy a pint.

We were out and about across the weekend, to take snaps of the city as the sun began to shine and throughout the day.

Take a look at our gallery of Bold Street, the Baltic Triangle and the docks in the sunshine.

The waterfront on Saturday afternoon.

1. Liverpool in the sunshine

The waterfront on Saturday afternoon.

Blue skies by the museum.

2. Liverpool in the sunshine

Blue skies by the museum.

The sun begins to shine on Bold Street.

3. Liverpool in the sunshine

The sun begins to shine on Bold Street.

Bold Street in the sun.

4. Liverpool in the sunshine

Bold Street in the sun.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3