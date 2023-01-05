Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

17 more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were 17 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Liverpool.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients . Unresolved disputes between the Government and suppliers of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) could cost the taxpayer £2.7 billion, MPs have warned. "Significant failings" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in handling PPE contracts during the pandemic have also led to a surplus of four billion unneeded items, some of which will be burned, according to a new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients . Unresolved disputes between the Government and suppliers of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) could cost the taxpayer £2.7 billion, MPs have warned. "Significant failings" by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in handling PPE contracts during the pandemic have also led to a surplus of four billion unneeded items, some of which will be burned, according to a new report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

There were 17 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Liverpool.

A total of 1,831 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 (Thursday) – up from 1,814 on December 21.

They were among 27,977 deaths recorded across the North West.

Most Popular

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.

    A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 (Thursday) – up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.

    There was no update to the coronavirus dashboard on December 29.