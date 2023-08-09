A single fire at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals Trust last year

There was a single fire at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals Trust in the last year, new figures show.

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. Buildings across the NHS "are in a very bad way and getting worse", with the Government being warned that patients "deserve better". It comes after an investigation by the Liberal Democrats found evidence of chemical leaks in patient areas at a number of hospitals in England, as well as broken fire alarms in some facilities. Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: "Keeping patients and staff safe is vital. High-quality care depends on having reliable buildings and equipment". Issue date: Wednesday August 9, 2023.

The Liberal Democrats – who collated the information – warned buildings across the NHS in England “are in a very bad way and getting worse”.

The political party sent freedom of information requests to every hospital in the country.

The 84 that responded – around 41% – reported 290 fires between mid-2022 and summer of this year.

This included one at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Across England, these trusts also reported 337 broken fire alarms and more than 4,000 false fire alarms.

St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals Trust saw 91 false alarms over the past year but did not provide information on the number of broken fire alarms at the trust.

Liberal Democrat health and social care spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP called the findings "shocking".

She said: “Hospitals are falling apart, with chemical leaks in critical wards and a frightening number of faulty fire alarms. The repair budget for crumbling hospitals is mounting up yet ministers are nowhere to be found.

“Patients deserve the dignity of being treated in safe, modern and clean hospitals. Instead we have heard stories of sewage spills and chemical leaks leading to evacuations. The British public pay their fair share and deserve better than this."

Separate figures – also compiled by the Liberal Democrats – show 115 chemical leaks over this period across 70 hospitals, although none of these were at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals Trust.

Last month the public spending watchdog said the Government is on track to break a key promise to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.

A report by the National Audit Office found delays in projects mean the target is not likely to be met.

By the watchdog’s analysis, 32 hospitals in England defined as 'new' by the standards the Government first used are set to be completed in 2030.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Patient safety is our top priority and we are investing record sums to upgrade and modernise NHS buildings so staff have the facilities needed to provide world-class care.

“This includes £4.2 billion last year and a further £8.4 billion over the next two years to allow trusts to invest, refurbish and maintain their buildings.