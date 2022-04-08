Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Alder Hey Children's Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.