Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,319 people in hospital with Covid as of February 4.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 2.