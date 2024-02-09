Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,319 people in hospital with Covid as of February 4.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks.