Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
There were six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14. This was down from 18 in the previous seven days.