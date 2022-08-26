Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 23 was in line with the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 64% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 14.
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that 10 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 21. This was down from 12 in the previous seven days.