Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for five patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for five patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 27 was up from three on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,501 people in hospital with Covid as of August 27.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 64% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 25.