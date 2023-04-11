Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

