Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58%.