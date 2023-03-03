Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from two on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29%.

