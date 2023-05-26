Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from two on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20%.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 22. This was down from 10 in the previous seven days.