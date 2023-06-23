Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:05 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 18 was down from two on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,866 people in hospital with Covid as of June 18. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 24% in the past two weeks.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 16.

    Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.