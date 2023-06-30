Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 26% in the last week.

The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 23.