Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 17% in the last week.

The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 30.