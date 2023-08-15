Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was down from two on the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.