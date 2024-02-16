Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 11 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 9.