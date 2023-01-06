Register
Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
13 minutes ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from five on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.

    The figures also show that 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 2. This was up from 10 in the previous seven days.