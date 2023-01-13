Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 11 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has ​increased by 21%​.