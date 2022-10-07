Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.
The figures also show that seven new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 3. This was down from 10 in the previous seven days.