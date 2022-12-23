Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on December 14.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.