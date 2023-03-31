Register
Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a patient with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.

    The figures also show that 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 13 in the previous seven days.