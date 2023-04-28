Register
Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was up from two on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 4,809 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 101 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.

    The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 24. This was up from two in the previous seven days.