Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 11.