Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
45 minutes ago

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on February 15.

There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 8,015 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 164 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.

    The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 20.