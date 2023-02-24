Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on February 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were three beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 8,015 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 164 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.