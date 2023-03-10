Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.

