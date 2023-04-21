Register
Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 5,590 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 118 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 33% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 31%.

    The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 17. This was down from 11 in the previous seven days.