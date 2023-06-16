Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 11 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

Most Popular

The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 9.