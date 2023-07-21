Register
Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:11 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 16 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 14.