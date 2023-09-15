Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 10 was down from three on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,356 people in hospital with Covid as of September 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 43% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 8.