Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for zero patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for zero patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 29.