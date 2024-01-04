All the latest ratings for social care services in Liverpool
Last month's scores for social care services have been released – with three services in Liverpool given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals three services in Liverpool have received ratings from the start of December.
Different Care Holdings Ltd was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on November 2. The rating was published on December 13.
On December 28, Ash Court Care Home was also judged to be 'good'. The service had last been inspected on November 22.
Lastly, Grace Lodge Nursing Home was given an 'inadequate' rating on December 29, with the care home's most recent inspection on September 11.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.