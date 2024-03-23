Liverpool were disappointingly knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United last weekend but can still make Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge a memorable one. The Carabao Cup has already been brought back to Anfield and there is hope the Europa League and Premier League can follow.

The Reds dropped to second after drawing 1-1 at home to Manchester City in their last league game, with Arsenal taking advantage and climbing into first. But there is only goal difference keeping Liverpool from top-spot and they are just one point ahead of City in what looks to be a title race that will go to the wire.

The Premier League returns next week with just 10 games remaining and data experts Opta have crunched the numbers to predict what the final table will look like. Alongside each prediction is the percentage chance of them finishing in that position, so have a look below to see where Liverpool are expected to be.

1 . 19. Burnley 55.5% chance

2 . 18. Luton Town 47.2% chance

3 . 17. Nottingham Forest 39.7% chance