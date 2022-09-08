Drop in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month
Fewer patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 4,201 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in August.
That was a drop of 24% on the 5,551 visits recorded during July, and 9% lower than the 4,635 patients seen in August 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 3,758 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:
In August:
90% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 109 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times