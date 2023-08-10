Drop in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 5,051 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was a drop of 11% on the 5,664 visits recorded during June, and 9% lower than the 5,551 patients seen in July 2022.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen two years ago – in July 2021, there were 6,091 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

All last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England's national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the figures are a reminder of the significant pressure staff are facing this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added the health service will need to prioritise emergency care “once again” as a fifth round of junior doctor strike are set to begin this week.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – down from June, but slightly above the number of visits seen in July 2022.

The NHS said the data suggests this summer is on track to be the busiest ever with 4.4 million attendances in A&E over June and July.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said: "The latest figures paint a grim picture, with only 74% of patients seen within four hours at A&E, rather than the target of 95%."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operational standard target of 95% was replaced last year with an intermediary threshold target of 76% to be hit by March 2024.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are working to get 800 new ambulances on the road, create 5,000 extra hospital beds and scale up virtual wards as part of our Urgent and Emergency Care plan to further reduce waiting times."

At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:

In July: