Drop in visits to A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 25,835 patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in August.
That was a drop of 1% on the 26,129 visits recorded during July, but 5% more than the 24,545 patients seen in August 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 23,927 visits to A&E departments run by Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:
In August:
There were 437 booked appointments, up from 434 in July
67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
2,420 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients
Of those, 300 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 119 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 14% of patients left before being treated