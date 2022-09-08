Drop in visits to A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 25,835 patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in August.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 1% on the 26,129 visits recorded during July, but 5% more than the 24,545 patients seen in August 2021.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 23,927 visits to A&E departments run by Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 33% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:

In August:

There were 437 booked appointments, up from 434 in July

67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,420 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients

Of those, 300 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 119 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times