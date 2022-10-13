Drop in visits to A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month
NHS England figures show 13,933 patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in September.
Fewer patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 2% on the 14,250 visits recorded during August, and 11% lower than the 15,724 patients seen in September 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 13,181 visits to A&E departments run by St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.
At St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:
In September:
There were 139 booked appointments, down from 145 in August
62% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
307 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 2% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
The median time to treatment was 100 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 6% of patients left before being treated