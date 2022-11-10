Drop in visits to speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month

Fewer patients visited speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 1,289 patients visited speciality departments at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a drop of 2% on the 1,310 visits recorded during September, but 14% more than the 1,127 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 766 visits to speciality departments run by the Liverpool Women's Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In October:

There were 66 booked appointments, down from 101 in September

88% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 87 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

