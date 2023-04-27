Eight more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were eight more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,915 people had died in the area by April 13 – up from 1,907 on the week before.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They were among 29,825 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 27 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 190,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.