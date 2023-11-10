Toulouse head coach Carles Martínez Novell. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Head coach Carles Martinez Novell hailed a historic night after Toulouse shocked Liverpool in the Europa League.

Les Violets side suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the Reds at Anfield only two weeks ago. And sitting 14th in Ligue 1, few gave them a chance in the reverse fixture in the south of France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Toulouse ran out 3-2 winners - and were full value for all three points as Liverpool's lead at the summit of Group A was slashed to two points. The home side took the lead in the 36th minute through Aron Donnum before Thijs Dallinga doubled the advantage in the 58th minute. While the Reds were given a lifeline through Cristian Casseres' 73rd-minute own goal, Frank Magri restored Toulouse's two-goal advantage three minutes later.

Most Popular

Diogo Jota notched off the bench for Jurgen Klopp's side with a minute remaining and then Jarell Quansah thought he grabbed an equaliser in stoppage-time but it was chalked off following a VAR review.

And after the Anfield reverse, Novell was convinced that home advantage would prove key for Toulouse. He said: "It's a historic evening. Historic for the club, the city, the players. We have to appreciate this moment as it should be. We said to ourselves that we had to believe in it. It was the first condition to start balance the debates.