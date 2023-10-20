Fall in vehicle thefts in Merseyside – as crimes rise across the country

Fewer people had a car stolen in Merseyside than in the year before, new figures show – despite a rise in motor thefts across England and Wales.

Vehicles travel along the M4 motorway near Bath on Bank Holiday Monday, as strong winds are expected to sweep eastwards across Wales and the south of England from midday on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021.

Fewer people had a car stolen in Merseyside than in the year before, new figures show – despite a rise in motor thefts across England and Wales.

A motoring group has called the rise in vehicle crimes "worrying for everyone".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures from the Home Office show Merseyside Police recorded 2,872 crimes of 'theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle' in the year to June – down 7% from 3,081 thefts the year before.

Most Popular

This was also a fall from the same period five years ago, when 3,005 such crimes were registered in the area.

It was a different story across England and Wales, where there were 132,000 vehicle thefts in the year to June – up 13% from 116,000 the year before.

The AA said the jump in car thefts is a cause for concern.

Gus Park, managing director for AA insurance services, said: "These figures are in danger of getting out of control, which if left to spiral further will have big cost implications in terms of the impact to wider society – let alone the price policy holders pay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We urge police chiefs and crime commissioners across the country to create an action plan to crack the case."

Mr Park further suggested drivers should avoid "giving miscreants an easy win", advising them to use steering wheel locks and parking in a garage when possible.

The charge rate remains low for car thefts – with 4% of crimes in Merseyside resulting in a charge in the past year.

Meanwhile, 80% of cases were closed without the force identifying a suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop – part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council team on vehicle theft – said police chiefs are working to clamp down on the sale of technology used to break into vehicles, and to close routes for selling them once they are stolen.

He said: "Intelligence suggests a large proportion of vehicle theft can be attributed to organised crime groups and there have been a number of successful operations around the country which have led to the discovery of not only stolen vehicles but also ammunition and drugs."