Five more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.

A total of 1,774 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 22 (Thursday) – up from 1,769 a week previously.

They were among 26,535 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.